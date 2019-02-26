‘My Hero Academia’ Art Imagines All Might’s International Suits

My Hero Academia has a score of heroes under its belt, but there is only one All Might. The Symbol of Peace might not be on the job like before, but his legacy stands as a reminder to everyone of what a pro hero can do. Now, one fan is taking All Might global, and it has fans wondering what their home country’s All Might might look like.

Over on Reddit, a user named mythicalethan shared their take on All Might. The artist decided to redraw the hero after seeing how his usual costume colors were inspired by the United States flag, and their piece speaks for itself.

So, if you are feeling China’s costume, then it is time you accepted All Might’s new moves. After all, this is the People’s Republic of Smash we’re talking about.

In the image above, fans can check out All Might’s international takes. His usual costume is seen to the top left in all its red-white-and-blue glory. The costume to the right goes a different way with Germany’s color scheme, and the red-yellow look is reminiscent of a certain Crimson Chin from The Fairly OddParents.

Other countries like Spain, India, and Italy are included in this line up. Most notably, Japan is nodded to, and All Might is given an entirely white-red redo. The costume is the furthest thing from All Might’s usual suit, but fans admit it is a standout piece. So, if Deku ever needs to shake up his hero suit down the line, he may want to invest in this candy cane look.

So, which of these suits do you like the best? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

