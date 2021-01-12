My Hero Academia Shows How Good All Might Was in His Prime

✖

My Hero Academia has never been shy about its leads and their accomplishments. Our favorite pros have done a lot of good in society with their missions to date, but none have been more impactful than All Might. The former Number One hero reigned supreme for a reason, and thanks to a recent mission flashback, fans got a look at just how good All Might was in his prime.

The situation unfolded in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the prequel series to Kohei Horikoshi's story. The canon series has followed some of our pros during their first jobs, and All Might is not exempt from that list. In chapter 93, fans are shown the Symbol of Peace in his prime, and he goes off when it comes to saving people.

The mission is simple enough after All Might was called to Osaka. The hero came face to face with raging baddies after an illegal fight club was busted up by All For One. With villains on the loose, panic has descended upon Osaka, and the police are eager to bring more heroes on the scene as they believe All Might will be swamped. But in the end, the hero swiftly takes out the offenders in a matter of minutes.

Both the police and All For One are impressed by the scene, but the latter turns his surprise into anger. All Might has ruined his plans once more and risked All For One's operation of harvesting quirks. All Might wasn't able to get to the bottom of this mission as the villains retreated into the shadows, but he managed to round up its accomplices. Oh, and he happened to rescue four small schoolchildren along the way. Just call All Might a regular old' Superman because we aren't sure if Clark Kent could live up to this kind of Golden Age heroism!

