Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Shares His Take On ‘My Hero Academia’

If you ever doubted the popularity of My Hero Academia, think again. These days, the superhero series is dominating the anime scene, and its success in the west is hard to match. Now, one of the comic book industry’s top creator is sharing their take on My Hero Academia, and All Might may never be the same.

Over on Instagram, the creator of Deadpool caught fans’ eyes when he posted his own take on All Might. Robert Liefeld shared the drawing to celebrate the fan-favorite hero as he’s caught the My Hero Academia bug.

“My family has gone crazy for @myheroacademia and I’ve caught the bug myself. First pass on All Might,” Liefeld wrote.

As you can see above, the artist’s take on All Might is all done in greyscale. The shadows famously featured around All Might’s face are shaded perfectly, and it is hard to overlook his bulging muscles. With the Pro Hero’s hair as gravity defying as ever, All Might looks like he’s ready to go a few rounds with the likes of Cable or even the Juggernaut.

Liefeld’s drawing is yet another reminder of how popular My Hero Academia is becoming amongst both manga and comic lovers. The title gives a refreshing take on the superhero trope, and its eclectic cast of characters can given the Young Justice crew a run for it.

In particular, this drawing has a special connection with My Hero Academia thanks to Liefeld’s work on Deadpool. The artist is known for working on a variety of Marvel Comics titles, but his creation of Deadpool solidified his icon status. The creator of My Hero Academia wasn’t immune to the mouthy merc’s reputation, so Kohei Horikoshi created a villain named Twice who is loosely based on Wade Wilson. Now, all that inspiration is coming full circle as Liefeld dips his own pen into All Might, so you can be sure Kohei will be thrilled with this special piece of artwork!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you a fan of this All Might outing? Which heroes from My Hero Academia would jive best with Deadpool? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!