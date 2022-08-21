My Hero Academia Resolves Its Worst Cliffhanger Yet with a Huge Death

My Hero Academia fans have been stressed out this month for the worst reason. The manga is working through its final act, so readers knew things were going to be tenser than usual. However, no one expected the act's first battles to go as they have. Our heroes are hurting in a bad way, and now, the manga has confirmed Bakugo Katsuki's fate to everyone's horror.

So, be warned! There are big spoilers below for My Hero Academia chapter 363 below. Proceed with caution.

This week, Shueisha released the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, and it is a doozy. The manga left off with a massive cliffhanger over a week ago teasing Bakugo's death. The hero seemingly died after his quirk evolved and quite honestly exploded his heart from the inside out. Bakugo's body was last seen covered in blood, and Best Jeanist confirmed this week that the boy has no pulse.

"This can't be," the number three hero says as he gets close to Bakugo's body. "No pulse. His heart is ravaged."

The battlefield is shocked beyond all measure at the confession as Aizawa goes limp and Mirio falls to his knees. The heroes don't get much rest though as Shigaraki comes at the group with a vengeance. After declaring the boy "truly dead", All For One's disciple goes after Mirko, and the villains are given a massive boost in power all thanks to Skeptic.

As you can imagine, this answer was not the one fans thought they'd get from My Hero Academia regarding Bakugo. The boy is only second to Izuku when it comes to the story's leading roles. In fact, the explosive hero often beats Deku in official popularity polls, so the fandom has a hard time believing Bakugo is dead. Not even this confirmation from Best Jeanist has convinced the group at large, but now, My Hero Academia fans have been confronted with an awful reality. The manga's final war will have big casualties, and the pro heroes never should have turned students into soldiers.

What do you think about this latest update on Bakugo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.