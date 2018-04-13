‘My Hero Academia’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reveal Official Collab Poster

In just a few weeks, Earth’s mightiest heroes will assemble to save the world from Thanos, but they won’t go it alone. The march to Avengers: Infinity War has been a long one, and the MCU’s biggest heroes will be assembling to promote their adventure with the stars of My Hero Academia. And, thanks to the powers at be, the beloved anime just got an official Avengers poster for its world-saving assistance.

Recently, Bones Inc. and Marvel Studios announced they were teaming up for an official collaboration before Avengers: Infinity War debuted. My Hero Academia is helping promote the blockbuster in Japan, but anime fans worldwide have been shown the results of the collab.

As you can see below, the fan-favorite anime just got an official poster mimicking one that Marvel Studios made for the third Avengers film. The crowded image shows off each hero from Class A-1 as if they were part of the Avengers Initiative, and Izuku seems like he has taken over Captain America’s spot.

Fitting, right? The two heroes do have quite a bit in common after all.

The collaborative poster replaces the Avengers logo with the initials of My Hero Academia. Shigaraki takes his spot in the poster easily as he replaces Thanos’ usual place. Izuku stands in for Captain America while All Might falls into Iron Man’s spot. The rest of the anime heroes also get poster counterparts as Bakugo fills in for Star-Lord while Todoroki broods like Thor, the ruler of Asgard. Even Momo gets a shoutout as the Quirky student stakes her claim on Scarlet Witch.

Are you excited for Infinity War to arrive later this month? Do you think the Marvel gang should make a cameo in My Hero Academia?

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel is set to follow up that blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the currently untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019.