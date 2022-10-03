My Hero Academia Season 6 Claps Back at Doubters With a Animation Upgrade

My Hero Academia's anime got hit pretty hard with criticism in Season 5 (see video above), as even longtime fans of the series seemed to think that studio Bones dropped the ball in terms of the series' overall aesthetic quality. It wasn't so much that fans were hating on My Hero Academia – it was more that the series had set a high bar for itself in the first four seasons of its run, but Season 5 didn't quite measure up.

Well, My Hero Academia Season 6 premiered this week, and the show definitely came out swinging (literally and figuratively) to let fans know that Season 6 is going to be a whole different ballgame when it comes to animation quality:

Those last few minutes of the new MHA episode were great…

PEAK BONES ANIMATION IS BACK‼️#BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/ZVYk8IzjjC — Ferdz (@aniFerdz) October 1, 2022

It's clear from just that action moment in My Hero Academia Season 6's premiere that Bones is pouring real effort into the craft of making this season. It's also a particularly fitting sequence to see getting such a big reaction, as it is a big action spotlight debut for Rabbit Hero Mirko, who will be the titular focus of Season 6 Episode 2. Since the current anime arc was previously covered in the manga, Mirko has already become a fan-favorite breakout among the series' characters. Anime fans are just now getting a gorgeous taste of why – and truly, the manga couldn't capture of the full power and fluidity of the Rabbit Hero's movements until now. It's clear why she's a top Pro Hero!

What's especially impressive about My Hero Academia Season 6's improved look is that it is happening within the series' most complex story arc yet, logistically speaking. The new arc sees the pro heroes launching their surprise strike against Tomura Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front group and All For One's disciple, Dr. Garaki. Pulling off that storyline requires all kinds of characters teaming up to form the largest hero group the series has ever seen – to go up against the biggest villain army the series has ever seen. Animating all that requires a bigger undertaking than Bones has ever had to do on the series – but it looks like the challenge is being met (so far).

Like so many other industries, the discussion surrounding manga/anime and the workload it puts on its creators has evolved during the global pandemic. As working logistics became harder and conditions more tedious, health concerns for many creators – including My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi – have been raised with greater frequency. Fans everywhere are hoping that with this fall season of anime, in particular, things are getting back to a normal – if not better – flow at the major studios.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is now streaming new episodes weekly on Hulu and Crunchyroll.