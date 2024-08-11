My Hero Academia Creator Shares Surprising Detail About All Might vs AFO

My Hero Academia is busy these days. With a new movie in theaters, the IP is still moving through its seventh season, and all eyes are on Deku as such. The hero is working harder than ever to defeat Shigaraki and All For One, after all. Having learned from All Might, Izuku is going further beyond to see his dream realized, and he is doing things that All Might never could. And thanks to a new interview, the creator of Kohei Horikoshi is unpacking new info about the Symbol of Peace’s most recent fight with All For One.

The update comes from Kohei Horikoshi himself as he did an interview to help promote My Hero Academia: You’re Next. The interview, which was done with the musician Vaundy, details plenty of info about the series’ creation. It was there Horikoshi talked about All Might’s showdown with All For One after the Summer Training Camp arc, and it turns out that fight was originally intended to happen further into the series.

According to Horikoshi, he put more effort into All Might vs All For One than anything else in My Hero Academia up to that point. Kamino Ward was given close attention as My Hero Academia experienced a dip in ratings at that time. Determined to keep the series alive, Horikoshi wanted to boost interest in the manga, and he felt All Might vs All For One would do the trick. The artist always intended the pair to fight one-on-one, but Horikoshi originally thought he would push the battle out further into the series. But when the manga’s ratings began to drop, the artist felt it was time to streamline the battle.

Clearly, Horikoshi had to make a big change to his plans for the manga. My Hero Academia originally expected All Might to take on All For One much later in the series, and that means the Symbol of Peace would have kept the embers of One For All for longer. The impact of this fight’s delay would ripple across My Hero Academia, that much is certain. However, Horikoshi ultimately chose to pit All Might against his arch nemesis sooner than expected. What came as a result is one of shonen’s most iconic fights to date. So if we had to say, Horikoshi did the right thing by pushing up the battle.

If you want to revisit My Hero Academia‘s best moments, you can find the anime streaming easily enough. The show can be found on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis for My Hero Academia below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

HT – Aitaikimochi