My Hero Academia Releases New Deku vs Shigaraki Trailer

My Hero Academia might have released its final manga chapter but the anime still has plenty of gas in the tank. With this week not seeing the release of a new episode thanks to a brief hiatus caused by the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Studio Bones anime adaptation has a surprise for fans waiting for Deku and Shigaraki’s fight. A new trailer has arrived for “Volume Three” of the seventh season, promising a wild battle between All For One and One For All. Now that Izuku Midoriya is face-to-face with his biggest opponent, the tides might be turning in the heroes’ favor.

When last we left Class 1-A in the final fight of the series, things were only getting worse for the crime fighters. All For One has managed to heal his body by using Eri’s Quirk, Dabi has stood back up to his feet to once again fight against his brother Shoto, and Bakugo’s life continues to hang in the balance. Despite the fact that both Eraserhead and Monoma are preventing Shigaraki from using the full force of his Quirks, the young villain’s body has adapted and has a similar power level as All Might at his prime. Now that Deku has come face-to-face with Tomura, the battle is about to hit a brand new level.

My Hero Academia Season Seven Trailer: Watch

The latest trailer doesn’t just give us hints at the biggest battle of the final fight but it also once again highlights the Vestiges of One For All. The previous users of Deku’s Quirk continue to take residence inside of his mind, offering him guidance and advice when it comes to whatever challenges come his way. Now that Midoriya is taking on his biggest battle, he’ll need all the help he can get from the Vestiges.

Season Seven isn’t confirmed to be the grand finale for My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation, despite the manga releasing its final chapter. Most likely, the eighth season will be the television series’ last should the anime continue to follow the events of its source material. Considering the manga’s ending, the anime adaptation is sure to be a major event in the medium when it releases its last episode.

