‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Can’t Unsee This Ariana Grande Connection

My Hero Academia may have brought its third season to an end already, but its Pro Heroes aren’t about to go on vacation. The franchise is thriving thanks to its ongoing manga, and anime fans are keeping guys like Deku around through various fan works.

So, it was just a matter of time until one meme went viral, and it looks like that lucky post points out a connection between My Hero Academia and Ariana Grande that can’t be unseen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the booming post and its rather unexpected comparison. To the left, fans can see a still of Izuku Midoriya in an earlier version of his hero costume. The green suit looks as familiar as ever, but he does have a full face mask on with floppy rabbit ears sprouting from the top. Fans will remember the look as an adorable one, but as the meme proves, such a suit can be made dangerous under the right circumstances.

Apparently, all you need to make rabbit ears threatening is Grande. Who knew?

As you can see, fans have started comparing Deku’s early look to the one Grande made famous for her album Dangerous Woman. The chart-topping singer donned a latex face mask and bustier for the album’s concept photos. With her hair pulled back into a signature up-do, Grande’s mask also featured rabbit-ear extensions, and fans are ready to see Deku try on the singer’s mask now that this connection has been spotted. After all, Grande’s aesthetic is sultry enough to even make Midnight flush, so you can imagine how Deku would feel in the get-up. But, should he really wanted to become the world’s most dangerous woman, then the hero has to get creative.

So, if Izuku is being compared to Grande, which pop star suits Bakugo? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.