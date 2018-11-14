This ‘My Hero Academia’ Poster Gives Bakugo A Fiery K-Pop Makeover

My Hero Academia has taken the anime fandom by storm with its superhero flair, and it seems one of its leads is ready to go K-pop. After all, a fan-poster starring Bakugo Katsuki is going viral, and it reimagines the boy as an up-and-coming idol.

Oh, and he can still pop off explosions. How else would the boy be able to save the world and burn the stage?

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the buzzed-about poster comes from an artist on Twitter known as Sakimi Chan Art. The digital piece sees Bakugo centered before fans, and K-pop gurus were quick to piece together the real bands who inspired the piece.

My take on kpop version of Bakugo XD sfw/nsfw psd,hd jpg, video process etc-//t.co/qS43vbcQmR pic.twitter.com/f2C36d77Va — sakimichan@Kimikon2018 (@SakimiChanArt) November 13, 2018

With his abs on display, this aged-up version of Bakugo looks deadly in some studded leather pants. A gold belt with some grenade accessories compete the skin-tight look, and Bakugo is getting fans hot under the collar with his red leash necklace. When the look is combined with his spiked blond hair, the would-be idol looks like he stepped right out of a BIGBANG music video, and that is just what Sakimi Chan Art was going for.

The artist has confirmed they were inspired by BIGBANG and BTS. Specifically, it seems the former group’s single “Bang Bang Bang” played into the outfit Bakugo is wearing here, and BTS fans will pick up on its “Fire” vibes.

If you look in the background, you will see that Bakugo is not alone on the stage. Like any big K-pop group, there is more than one member in this act, and Bakugo has friends like Shoto Todoroki and Izuku Midoriya to lean on. The other two boys can be seen shadowed in the background, so you can bet the audience is filled with U.A. Academy fangirls who are hoping their sempai will notice them.

So, what do you think of this My Hero Academia crossover? Could Bakugo pull off the K-pop lifestyle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.