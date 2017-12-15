‘My Hero Academia’ Just Got A Hilarious Shoutout From BTS

If you are a fan of k-pop and anime, then your worlds have just collided. Over on Twitter, fans are chuckling after the hugely popular group BTS gave an unexpected shout out to My Hero Academia.

Not long ago, a brand-new video of BTS was posted by Mnet to Youtube. The clip was taken during the 2017 MAMA awards ceremony in Hong Kong where BTS performed and took home the award for Artist of the Year. The special behind-the-scenes clip focused on BTS as they reached out to their international fans, but Twitter stans could only focus on what V was doing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The singer appeared in the clip several times, but fans honed in on what V was watching. As you can see below, fans were able to snap stills of the show, and it turns out the idol was catching up on My Hero Academia.

can you believe in the middle of an awards show kim taehyung was watching anime pic.twitter.com/SYLwCA4E7W — imbi (@taeekooks) December 14, 2017

Really, who would not? It’s nice to know the singer has some good taste.

By the looks of it, V was making his way through My Hero Academia‘s second season. The anime aired its latest season this year, and it covered the highly anticipated ‘Sports Festival’ arc. The stills show Izuku and Ochaco dressed in their training uniforms from the U.A. event, and fans are already starting to wonder if V has watched Izuku’s match with Todoroki yet.

For those who aren’t familiar with My Hero Academia, the manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi began publishing back in July 2014. Bones Studios adapted the series into an anime in 2016, and the series has quickly become a phenomenon. My Hero Academia takes place in a world full of people with quirks, which you might recognize as superpowers. Except Izuku Midoriya doesn’t have one.

Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a hero, but he was born without a quirk. When the world’s leading superhero All-Might chooses Izuku to be his successor, the boy’s world is turned upside-down as he gains a quirk, a new school, and a set of very dangerous enemies.

Are you surprised about V’s anime habits? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!