My Hero Academia Gets an Anime Crate and New Funko Pops

My Hero Academia fans have two big merch releases to be excited about right now. The first is a limited edition Plus Ultra Crate from Loot Crate and Funimation that will contain 5-7 exclusive items. A t-shirt will be among those items, but there’s also premium crate option that will include your choice of an All Might or Overhaul-themed jacket.

You can order the one-time-only My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Crate right here in a standard edition for $84.99 (includes shipping – over $100 value) or a premium edition for $134.99 (includes shipping – over $175 value) with shipping slated for “Winter 2019”. As noted, these are limited edition crates, so when they’re gone, they’re gone. Keep in mind that early orders for both crates will also get a Plus Ultra keychain as a bonus while supplies last. These crates have been selling like crazy, so get your order in while you can.

The second release is a massive new wave of 13 Funko Pops that includes some long-awaited figures like Kirishima and Toga.

The standard lineup of new My Hero Academia Pop figures includes Deku with helmet, Kirishima, Yaoyorozu, Tokoyami, All for One, Teacher All Might, and Golden Age All Might. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for October. New Pop Keychains of Deku with Helmet and Sliver Age All Might are also available to order via that link.

As for the exclusives in this Funko wave, a Himiko Toga AAA Anime Pop went live today and can be ordered right here while supplies last. Other exclusive figures include Mirio Togata at Chalice Collectibles, an All for One variant at Big Apple Collectibles, Tomura Shigaraki at Galactic Toys, All Might (metallic) at Barnes & Noble, and All Might (chrome) at Funimation. A Silver Age All Might Pop Keychain (glow-in-the-dark variant) is slated for release at Hot Topic and Box Lunch.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

