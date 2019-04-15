‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Hypes Todoroki With Custom Nike Sneakers

My Hero Academia is enjoying a little break these days with its anime, but the hiatus will not last. Later this year, the superhero series will return to TV with its fourth season, and fans are doing what they can to hype UA Academy in the meantime.

And, thanks to Nike, it seems one fan has managed to show off Shoto Todoroki’s best side with a pair of custom kicks.

Recently, a fan hit up Reddit with their vision of Todoroki sneakers. Captain Durango made their own custom Nike shoes thanks to the brand’s online customization tools, and they suit the half-and-half hero perfectly.

As you can see above, the sneakers pay homage to both of Todoroki’s quirks. The blue-and-red color scheme meshes well with the custom picks. The heels are painted a slick red shade before a white line intersects the shoe. The front of the body goes for a muted blue color palate with red accents, and the rest of the shoe’s body is a bright white to match Todoroki’s hair.

If you would like to rock these shoes yourself, you can buy them from Nike. Captain Durango shared the link to his custom made EXP-X14 shoes, but they will run you about $140 before shipping and taxes. The custom-made kicks may be pricey, but there is no doubt they will have fans feeling like a Pro Hero whenever they lace them up.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

