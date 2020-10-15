My Hero Academia: Diplo Cosplays as All Might for His Son's Birthday

✖

My Hero Academia is for fans of all ages. The superhero anime appeals to young fans just as much as older audiences who love comics. Given how popular the series has become, My Hero Academia has started to take over superhero spheres in the United States, and celebrities aren't immune to its charm. After all, Diplo is a fan of the series, and he showed as much in a recent post.

The A-lister hit up Instagram the other day to celebrate a very special occasion. Diplo's oldest son Lockett welcomed his birthday for the year, and the DJ went full father mode. Diplo, who was born Thomas Wesley Pentz, showered his son with love in a special post that features the songwriter dressed up as All Might.

Yes, we're talking about that All Might. The one we know as the Symbol of Peace? Diplo cosplayed was the hero for his son at some point, and he shared a photo of the event with fans. "Happy birthday Lockett, today might be the last time I can carry you like a little boy," Diplo shared.

As you can see up above, Diplo went all out as he wore a bodysuit printed with All Might's costume on it. He even donned a wig to bring out the hero's signature hairdo, but it is limping in this shot after enduring a day of birthday activities.

Clearly, the family that watches My Hero Academia together stays together, and we wish Lockett a very happy birthday. It won't be long before he starts cosplaying as Izuku Midoriya, so Diplo better find someone to make that costume ready ASAP!

What do you think about Diplo's heroic costume? Does he do All Might justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.