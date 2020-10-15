My Hero Academia Is Selling a $5,000 Bust of Izuku Midoriya

✖

My Hero Academia has no shortage of fans, and a great many of them fancy themselves as collectors. No matter their budget, there is always new merch coming out for the anime that netizens want to buy. And if you do happen to have $5,000 USD lying about, you can get yourself a life-sized bust of Izuku Midoriya.

And no, that was not a typo. Big Bad Toy Store is selling a massive bust of Izuku for several grand. The figure will cost fans $5,145 before tax... so you can imagine how costly this figure will be by the time it ships to someone's door.

The figure was recently shown to fans ahead of its April 2021 arrival. Big Bad Toy Store shared a slew of high-quality photos detailing the life-sized piece. You can check out a photo of the bust above, and no one can deny its solid craftsmanship.

"From My Hero Academia comes this life-size bust of Izuku Midoriya! With amazing detail his jacket seems to be twisting as Midoriya looks over his shoulder, brows beginning to furrow. The stylized base and unique pose of this bust make it a great addition to your collection," the product description reads.

According to the sales page, the bust is made entirely of PVC and polyresin. It is a whopping 39.37 inches tall and covers Izuku from head to waist. The hero is shown in his hero costume complete with hood and gloves. Given its size, you can see why this bust will run you several grand, and a non-refundable down payment of $1,029.20 is required to even secure one for yourself. But if you are in the market for a statement piece like this, well - your time has finally come.

