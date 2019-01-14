Disney Channel Star Goes Viral Over ‘My Hero Academia’ Comparison

My Hero Academia is one of anime’s most popular series, but it still has a way to go before its clout hits Naruto levels. With more and more fans turning to All Might, the kids of Class 1-A have seen their popularity skyrocket, and a tweet from one Disney Channel star has shown how far the Internet will go to support its Pro Heroes.

Over on Twitter, fans of My Hero Academia were taken for a loop when Kim Rhodes toed into the fandom. The former Disney Channel actress hit up social media to respond to a meme connecting her to the anime, and fans promptly lost their mind.

“Bakumom is based off zach n codys mom a conspiracy th—,” the original tweet reads, highlighting a picture of Rhodes’ character from The Suite Life of Zach and Cody.

I don’t know what this means, but it’s obviously true. //t.co/ssdTVM4Hkj — ΞXΓЯΞMΞ ҜIM (@kimrhodes4real) December 30, 2018

Dressed in a light shirt and purple cardigan, the Disney mom matches the look Bakugo Katsuki’s mom carries in the anime, and their cropped blonde hair only makes the comparison that much better.

“I don’t know what this means,” Rhodes wrote in reply, “but it’s obviously true.”

With tens of thousands of shares, this Disney Channel actress’ tweet proves the power of a pop culture crossover. Not only does the meme she picked make a scary amount of sense, but Rhodes acknowledging the anime in the first place speaks to its popularity. After all, My Hero Academia is a baby compared to shonen classics like One Piece, but the superhero series has managed to bolster itself enough to wow a Disney Channel lounge singer like Carey Martin.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.