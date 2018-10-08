‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Mirio’s English Dub

My Hero Academia never needs to worry about running out of favorite heroes. The anime is just three seasons in, but it has introduced enough heroes to make the Avengers blanch. Now, a long-awaited hero-in-training has been added to the anime, and Mirio’s dub dropped just recently.

As expected, the best boy is still the best.

Recently, it was announced that Ricco Fajardo will be the man voicing Mirio Togata in English. Now, fans can get a look at his first gig with the hero, and it went as well as fans had hoped.

This weekend, Funimation put out its latest dubbed episode of My Hero Academia, and it saw Mirio meet fans and Izuku Midoriya for the first time. After a school-wide assembly went live, Mirio was seen chatting with his friend Nejire Hado and Tamaki Amajiki outside. It was there he found out about Izuku’s suspension for fighting, and Mirio was so intrigued he decided to pay the boy a surprise visit.

As you can see above, the short clip finds Izuku doing some chores, and Justin Briner nails his usual work as the lead’s actor. So, when Mirio shows up, Fajardo goes beyond in bringing the ‘Big 3’ leader to life. The character’s dub is confident and charming without mimicking All Might’s robust tone, and Mirio gets even cuter when his mindless chatter.

“Trash, am I right,” the boy asks with his head sticking out from a wall. Ignoring how flustered Izuku is, the boy keeps on going with his sneak attack.

“So, you must be that excitable first year? I bet that was a freaky surprise for you!”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.