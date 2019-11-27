My Hero Academia Shares Sir Nighteye’s New Opinion of Izuku

My Hero Academia fans are all about Izuku Midoriya. The hero-in-training plans to succeed All Might now that the Symbol of Peace has been forced into retirement. With One For All flowing through his veins, the boy has all kinds of potential, but one Pro Hero hasn’t been sold on Izuku’s merit.

That is, until now. Thanks to the latest episode of My Hero Academia, fans got an update on how Sir Nighteye views his new protege. When the Pro Hero took on Izuku for a work study, he did so in hopes of seeing the boy fail to live up to All Might’s status, but he seems to be second-guessing the thought nowadays.

After the Hero Agency coalition ended their meeting, fans were surprised when Sir Nighteye and Gran Torino began chatting. At that time, all of the students met in the back to console one another about the realities of being a hero. At that time, Gran Torino piped up about his time with Izuku, and it was there Sir Nighteye admitted something about the boy.

Thanks to their time together, Sir Nighteye can see more of All Might in Izuku. He tells Gran Torino as much after seeing how determined Izuku is to save Eri. There was no hesitation in his desire to save the girl; Izuku may not be powerful enough to save Eri on his own, but he wants to be someone who saves others while having a smile on their face. And if there is one thing Sir Nighteye cannot fault, it is his respect for a selfless hero in training.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.