My Hero Academia Teases Fat Gum’s Otaku Obsession

My Hero Academia has plenty of characters running around with their own Quirks and, well – quirks. Each Pro Hero is different in their own way, and season four has more than proved that. The simple introduction of Fat Gum was enough to set the Pro Hero apart from others, and it turns out the fighter is more like fans than they first thought.

How? Well, it turns out Fat Gum is an otaku just like so many My Hero Academia fans. He isn’t afraid to defend his fandom even if it’s not the right time.

Recently, My Hero Academia revealed a bit more about Fat Gum when episode 70 went live over the weekend. The episode made headway with Eri as the task force has learned where the girl is being held. Sir Nighteye managed to figure it out the location after a slewof toys were sent to an undisclosed area.

Upon hearing this, Fat Gum began to freak out when Sir Nighteye shared his discovery. While the rest of the gang was happy about the find, Fat Gum said the toy could have been for the man buying them who became a suspect. The toy might have been for little girls, but series like My Little Pony have accumulated a large male fanbase. Fat Gum’s desire to shield the suspect should he be an otaku revealed more about the pro than anyone expected.

As it would seem, Fat Gum is a fan of the otaku lifestyle and isn’t afraid to defend it. Sure, he may take his gig as a hero seriously, but his pastimes are up to him. Sir Nighteye’s hunch turned out to be right this time, but Fat Gum will continue second guessing assumptions until hard evidence comes through. So if Izuku were ever going to turn Fat Gum into a Pro Hero Otaku, he better do so before another fandom eats him up.

Did you see this coming from Fat Gum…?

