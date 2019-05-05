My Hero Academia Unveils Massive 7′ Tall All Might Funko Statue

My Hero Academia has got all kinds of merchandise to pick from these days, and it seems the franchise is taking its Funko friendship to the next level. Thanks to Funimation, All Might has gotten a brand-new Pop figure… but this one is way bigger than fans saw coming.

You know, since the metallic statue happens to be about 7′ tall!

Over on Twitter, the team at Funimation revealed the brand-new Funko statue and confirmed it is part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The #funiversary IS HERE! Just revealed at @FANEXPODallas, the 7-foot All Might Silver @OriginalFunko Pop statue!! Come take a picture with the mightiest hero and stay tuned, we’re trying our best to shrink him down! pic.twitter.com/xfA0JeTNHi — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 3, 2019

“The Funiversary is here! Just revealed at Fan Expo Dallas, the 7-foot All Might Silver Original Funko Pop statue,” the company shared. “Come take a picture with the mightiest hero and stay tuned, we’re trying out best to shrink him down!”

As you can see above, the statue is entirely silver with All Might assuming his classic pose. The hero is shown with his hands on his hips, and All Might is donning his Silver Age costume to make things even more appropriate. Aside from its massive height, this Funko statue looks just like any other Pop figure, and it sounds like Funimation is working on a way to get My Hero Academia fans a smaller version of this hero ASAP.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

