‘My Hero Academia’ Drops A Massive ‘Iron Man’ Easter Egg

It’s hard to go anywhere these days without hearing about superheroes. From TV to film, every industry has their eyes fixed on heroes, and anime is no different. So, you can imagine the sort of crossovers series like My Hero Academia have with the MCU, and the shonen just put out its best nod yet.

So, if you love Iron Man, then you really need to meet Mei Hatsume.

This week, My Hero Academia put out a new episode, and the update reintroduced a favorite heroine. Hatsume was featured as Izuku felt it was time to upgraded his hero suit, leaving him to face the force that is Hatsume. As you can guess, the girl had all sorts of inventions to show off, but one of her babies was taken straight from Iron Man 2.

Halfway through the episode, fans watched as Hatsume put Izuku in one of her projects. The powered suit had some clear ties to the Iron Man suit Tony Stark created, but the malfunction it underwent was ripped right from the MCU. With Izuku donning the suit, Hatsume said the armor would reinforce his body, but the suit went a step too far.

Unfortunately, the powered suit malfunctioned as its torso turned all the way around. This twisted Izuku’s back to an extreme, leaving him injured and confused. If this scene seemed familiar, that is because it was taken right from Iron Man 2 when Stark found himself before Congress after refusing to give up his Iron Man tech. A scene followed one of his rivals Justin Hammer as video footage of his own powered suit was shown. However, the grey-silver armor glitched mid-test and turned its torso right around just like the one in My Hero Academia did.

Of course, Hatsume has little in common with Hammer Tech, but her desire to build a powered suit makes her a force to be reckoned with. In a world filled with superheroes, the girl is just steps away from becoming her own Iron Woman, and you can imagine the kind of chaos she’d get into if she met the likes of Shuri.

Did you catch this spot-on MCU reference? Which of those Marvel heroes really should make a cameo in My Hero Academia?