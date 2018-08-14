‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals a Certain Someone Knows Izuku’s Secret

My Hero Academia knows how to keep its secrets close to chest, and it has a lot to keep hidden. The secret behind One For All alone is a weighty one to carry, and Izuku has done a lot to keep it quiet. However, it seems like one of the boy’s classmates may know more than he lets on.

Over the weekend, My Hero Academia shared its most recent episode, and it rolled the Provisional Hero License exam into its first break. With the test having wrapped its first half, all the students of Class 1-A passed, and Izuku was relieved to hear that much.

Well, until Bakugo showed up, that is. With the first part of the exam done, Izuku passes, and he finds himself face to face with his childhood friend. Rather than go ballistic, Bakugo marches past Izuku begrudgingly, but he does not go quietly.

“You passed, huh? Deku, you damn bastard,” Bakugo says before dropping a big bombshell.

“With the power you’ve got, it’s only natural. You’ve made what you borrowed your own, huh?” he adds.

As you can guess, Izuku is properly freaked out by Bakugo’s words. The hero has a moment where he begins wondering whether the explosive boy has learned his secret. But, as Izuku remembers, he did tell Bakugo about his power a long time ago.

Back in season one, Izuku confessed to Bakugo that he borrowed his power, but he didn’t get a full-on explanation of One For All.

“It’s just a borrowed power that I haven’t made my own yet,” Izuku told Bakugo after a rough day of training. “One day, I will make this Quirk my own and beat you with my own power!”

Back then, Bakugo brushed off the comment, as he felt Izuku was simply trying to mock him. However, there is a good chance the boy is starting to put things together. Clearly, Bakugo knows there’s a connection between Izuku and All Might, but he cannot tell what it is. However, if Bakugo keeps maturing at the rate he is, then he’s bound to put the pieces together sooner rather than later.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So, do you think Bakugo has really figured out what's up with Izuku?