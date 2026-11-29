Anime today is available to watch on all sorts of streaming services, but here are some new English dubs you can watch on Netflix right now. Since the explosion of anime popularity in the west streaming services like Netflix have made an effort to have their own streaming libraries of popular anime that are releasing. Netflix isn’t always the go to streaming service for anime fans compared to sites like Crunchyroll, but they have certainly carved out their own niche.

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Netflix even has the exclusive streaming rights to a number of notable anime series, including some on this list. Netflix may not have the most vast anime streaming library, but their exclusives have always been strong. That’s especially true when it comes to English dubs. The anime on this list also all have English dubs airing often right behind or along with the release of their Japanese language releases. If you’re looking for new English dub anime to watch on Netflix now then check out the entries on this list.

5) Ranma ½

image courtesy of mappa

This reboot of the original 1989 Ranma ½ series has been going strong for 2 seasons now. With the series entering its third season recently, now is the perfect time to catch up on the anime. Teenage Ranma Saotome has a curse that causes him to change into a girl whenever he is splashed with cold water and back to boy when he is splashed with warm water. The story has a good balance of martial arts, comedy, and romance.

The reboot is being done by MAPPA whose animation has already helped revive this classic anime. With so many episodes in the original anime there is plenty of potential material to be adapted in the future. If you want to experience what this reboot has to offer, the third season is streaming now on Netflix.

4) The Ramparts of Ice Season 2

image courtesy of studio kai

This romance, slice of life anime aired exclusively on Netflix in April 2026 and the series has seen a swift return with season two already airing. The story is about a young high schooler Koyuki Hikawa who finds herself socially isolated from her peers after a bad experience in middle school. Used to keeping people at arms length, the story follows her as she is brought out of her shell by new friends. Although the show is listed as a romantic comedy, there is a much larger focus on Hikawa’s healing journey and the bonds she begins to build with her new friends.

The manga was written by Kocha Agasawa who is also the author of You and I Are Polar Opposites. You And I Are Polar Opposites is undoubtedly a very popular recent romance anime but The Ramparts of Ice has a much different vibe to it.

3) Blue Box Season 2

image courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Blue Box is a romance sports anime is based off a Shonen Jump manga that finished earlier this year. The first season was successful and the second season began airing in both dubbed and subbed on Netflix in early October. The shonen genre has seen a noticeable increase in good romance anime lately and this show is proof. The anime perfectly blends sports with romance.

Each of the characters have their own sports related goals while at the same time developing romantic feelings. There is a love triangle that’s teased in the show but it never feels like the characters are toxic, as they support each other’s efforts in sports. For fans of either genre, this is a show that is worth starting on Netflix now if you haven’t

2) Daemons of The Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

This highly anticipated anime based on the manga by Hiromu Arakawa (author of Fullmetal Alchemist) is currently airing on Netflix. With Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood being one of if not the most popular anime of all time, there was certainly a lot of anticipation for the release of this anime. It seems fans were not disappointed with some even praising it as a true successor to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Fans of the visual styles of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood will appreciate a familiar visual style in this anime.

The story is set in a world where humans can control supernatural creatures known as Daemons. The two main characters are twins who were separated at a young age and grew up in different worlds. There is something for everyone in this anime including family, power struggles, and an interesting power system. Season one finished airing in September with a second season being confirmed immediately after. You can enjoy Daemons of The Shadow Realm right now with either a Crunchyroll or Netflix subscription.

1) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2

Image Courtesy of trigger

After the miserable launch of Cyberpunk: 2077 by CD Projekt Red in December 2020, the anime industry was shocked with the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. No one was expecting the game to bounce back, but the sudden release of this new anime series was even more unexpected. The anime made by Studio Trigger and distributed by Netflix became an instant classic when it was released and has been held in high regard ever since. With its shocking visuals and compelling story it was the perfect show to encapsulate the world of Cyberpunk 2077 in the anime format.

Netflix owns the exclusive rights to streaming the series and now is the perfect time to watch season one if you haven’t. Fans of season one can look forward to an entirely new narrative with a brand new cast of characters in season two. Studio Trigger makes full use of the colorful world of Cyberpunk: 2077 with their gorgeous animation and art style.

What are some of your favorite Netflix exclusives? Which anime do you wish were on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.