New ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter Marks Turning Point For The Series

These days, My Hero Academia doesn’t know the meaning of the word chill. Not only is its new season ramping up to a truly cataclysmic battle, but the manga is forging its own warpath. In fact, it seems the series just took a major step forward that cannot be undone, and the team behind My Hero Academia want fans to know it.

Over on Twitter, readers were caught off-guard when the official pages for My Hero Academia shared a short message. The posts were meant to hype the manga’s new chapter, informing fans how monumental chapter 184 will be in the grand scheme of things.

“It is a must-read [chapter] because the story will change drastically from this point forward,” the tweet teased, prompting fans to do a double-take.

Over on social media, fans are already theorizing how chapter 184 will lead into the manga’s new, unnamed arc. The update did house a lot of information, giving readers plenty to chew on. And, with this announcement in mind, fans can see how chapter 184 sets up a truly sinister saga.

For those caught up, you can guess at where the manga is about to go. The new chapter does lots as it reveals Eri’s fate and reintroduces the Wild Pussycats. It also pays visit to one suspicious All For One in prison, and the chapter ends with a big bang. All of Japan’s top Pro Heroes gather for the new Hero Rankings event, an act that puts the icons all on stage together. If there was ever a time for the League of Villains to erase some Quirks or launch a public suicide blast, it would be at that meeting. And, when that ambush goes live, there is no telling what All For One could do once he makes a prison break.

Right now, fans will have to wait and see just how My Hero Academia is about to change, but fans are certain the shift will be a dark one. In the wake of a fluffy arc featuring Gentle, this new story can’t be held back, and readers are right to be scared about what’s to come.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you prepared for this massive My Hero Academia shift? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!