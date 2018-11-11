‘My Hero Academia’ Stuns With One Of Its Darkest Moments Yet

My Hero Academia may look like a sunny show from the outside, but there is more to it than meets the eye. The franchise’s anime and manga have put its Pro Heroes through the ringer, and it looks like one spin-off just surprised readers with one of the franchise’s darkest moments yet.

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes released its new chapter, and it was there fans saw one disturbing encounter. After a villain known as Octoid escaped custody, the raging baddie tried to rough up a man on the street, but the would-be victim had something up his sleeve. As it turns out, the man is a villain himself, and the speedster made sure to show Octoid he was far superior in power.

After taking down the beast, Octoid took a cheap shot at the unnamed baddie, and the speedster got rather unhinged over the attack.

“You need to listen now and listen good. See this scar here? I did this to myself to match someone I really respect. It’s a way to give me a little character and to mark me as their successor, I guess? But if scum like you can put this little crappy one next to my cool, defining scar, then what’s the point,” the baddie asks before nearly crushing Octoid’s windpipe.

“Are you even listening, Octopus? Ten seconds from now, I’m gonna accelerate again and stop your head into a pulp. Kinda like a jackhammer,” the speedster says before adding: “Think about that before you die.”

The morbid panels go on to show the villain counting down from ten, and Octoid only lives when Koichi is heard rushing to the scene with Eraserhead in tow. The unnamed speedster books it before he can basically decapitate the eight-legged villain, but his deranged preferences have been made clear to fans. Now, the whole of Tokyo is about to find out about his tastes, and it is going to take more than Koichi to bring the speedster down.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.