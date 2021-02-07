My Hero Academia May House a Hidden Easter Egg Regarding Its First Quirk

✖

My Hero Academia is never afraid to drop an easter egg when time allows, and the series has carved out tons of space for such nods. Creator Kohei Horikoshi will drop little foreshadows in the smallest of places, and that doesn't even account for his Star Wars homages. His love of references has pushed fans to search My Hero Academia carefully for hidden nods, and it seems one fan just found a tribute in a long-forgotten place.

Over on Twitter, the user dynatheories piqued the attention of fans with a curious post. The fan was checking out the series from the very start, and it was there they noticed an apparent easter egg to the universe's first quirk. And what's more, this nod was shown back in My Hero Academia episode one!

I just randomly found a descendant of the baby that unlocked the first quirk ever #bnha300 #mha300 pic.twitter.com/ejvob57HdB — Ellie (@dynatheories) February 2, 2021

As you can see above, the nod comes from within Izuku and Bakugo's middle school homeroom. The still shows the class after the teacher asks them about their plans for the future. All of the kids want to use their quirks to become heroes, so they let their powers go wild. And if you look to the back left, you will see a boy who emanates light.

Now, the kid can be hard to see because of the student sitting in front of him, but his light is hard to miss. The brown-haired kid glows a bright light when their quirk is turned on, and this power matches the very first one ever seen in the My Hero Academia Universe.

After all, the series made it very clear that the first person born with a quirk was found in Qing City, China. A baby was born that emitted a bright yellow light out of nowhere. The baby's power is remarkably close to one shown by Izuku's random classmate, so there is a chance the boy is related to case zero. And if that is the case, we hope Izuku was able to get the kid's autography before moving on to UA Academy.

