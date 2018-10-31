‘My Hero Academia’ Sees Endeavor Make a Surprising Confession

My Hero Academia has its good dads, bad dads… and then it has Endeavor. The Pro Hero may be the new No. 1 Hero now that All Might has retired, but his most surprising change has come through his parenting. The embittered father is trying to do right by his family now, and it just led the man to one big confession.

Recently, the manga put out a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Endeavor. Chapter 203 finds the fiery hero working at his agency, but his mind is focused more on Shoto than anything else.

“With Fuyumi’s help, I was finally able to register Shoto’s account,” Endeavor thinks to himself, looking at a string of messages he has sent to his youngest child’s phone. “There’s something I wish to tell you once again. Don’t let me on read Shoto! I was wrong back then.”

Continuing, Endeavor took everyone by surprise when he admitted he treated his son wrong as a child.

“I ignored your will,” he thinks. “I’ve begun heading towards my ideal self and acting like a father. So, stop ignoring my messages, Shoto!”

The moment doesn’t end with an encounter between the two Todorokis, but it sets up yet another scene where Endeavor shows concern for his children. After abusing his family for years, the Pro Hero is looking to make amends for his past, but Endeavor has faced serious resistance from his sons. Now it seems Endeavor has an important message to share with Shoto, and it might be about a mysterious technique the boy has kept to himself so far. The ability has only been mentioned in the past, leaving fans curious about its origins. However, if Endeavor is no longer wanting Shoto to use it, audiences know the technique must be a rather nasty one.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.