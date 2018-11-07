‘My Hero Academia’ Proves How Hardcore Tenya Iida Is

When it comes to My Hero Academia, you don’t want to mess with the kids of Class 1-A. The gang of aspiring Pro Heroes are have endured a lot since they started high school, and the series just proved Tenya Iida is a true force to reckon with.

Recently, My Hero Academia stepped out with its latest chapter, and it followed the students of Class 1-A as they continued their joint training course with Class 1-B. It was there Tenya found the motivation to show off his latest power, and creator Kohei Horikoshi made sure fans knew how far the boy went to get such a boost.

As chapter 204 details, Tenya was introduced to the new power after he acquired his Provisional Hero License. The method was created decades ago by Tenya’s grandfather, and it requires the Quirk users to undergo a bit of self-mutilation.

“We’ll pull out the muffler for your training, a muffler that is able to withstand that strain should then grow out,” Tenya’s family tells the boy during a recent manga flashback.

“Though it will be accompanied by extreme pain and perseverance, if you wish to run even more, then [you must increase] the power of Recipro while minimizing the amount of fuel consumed.”

The new chapter sees Tenya training in a flashback to hone this new power, and it doesn’t downplay the pain he went through to get it. In one panel, the boy can be seen biting a towel in pain as he removes the mufflers from his legs, and fans know how much that must have hurt. Tenya’s Quirk forces the mufflers to grow from his calves, making them an actual part of his body. While removing his juvenile mufflers allowed Tenya to grow back stronger ones as a teenager, the molting process isn’t a natural one and is akin to ripping off an actual limb. So, if you didn’t think Tenya was hardcore before, you can go ahead and add Ingenium to that list.

