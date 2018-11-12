‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shoto Todoroki’s Hottest Power

When it comes to fire, My Hero Academia has just the hero to impress. Endeavor may not be a popular guy, but his fiery powers did push him to become a top-ranking Pro Hero. Now, the man’s son is ready to show off his own fire power, and it turns out Shoto Todoroki can get way hotter.

This week, My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans saw Shoto get real. As Classes 1-A and 1-B continue their joint training, Shoto’s team has found itself struggling against Tetsutetsu. However, the half-and-half hero isn’t about to lose lying down, and he decides to show off a new technique in a bid to beat his steely opponent.

“Boost your body’s heat until it reaches its limit,” Shoto is seen thinking to himself while grappling Tetsutetsu. The other boy’s defenses allow him to walk through elemental attacks, so there is only one thing Shoto can do to distract Tetsutetsu.

“If neither ice or fire affects you, then…,” Shoto thinks before saying aloud: “Back off or you’ll melt.”

In a stunning turn, Shoto decides to ramp up his fire to the point it would burn himself even. The technique is one Endeavor pushed him to use in training, and his old man did so because he wants Shoto to be stronger than him. Now, the high schooler seems level with Endeavor’s fire power, and his heat register makes Tetsutetsu hot under the collar.

“Hot!! This heat is crazy! I see, Todoroki! I know what you’re doing,” Tetsutetsu is seen thinking to himself.

“You’re trying to accumulate heat inside of me, aren’t you? But that must be super rough for you as well! There’s no way you can sustain that power for long.”

As it turns out, that was Shoto’s strategy all along. If lower temperatures cannot phase Tetsutetsu when he’s covered in steel, the Class 1-A hero hopes he can sweat his opponent into submission by taking the heat up a notch. However, Tetsutetsu is willing to scald himself if it means gaining the upper hand, and this stubbornness leads the boy to a draw ultimately.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.