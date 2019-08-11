My Hero Academia to Sell Official Shigaraki Hand Lotion

Each character of My Hero Academia has something they are known for. From catch phrases and overall temperament, the anime’s stars are all different, and it seems on villain is about to cash in on their unique – well – quirk.

After all, Tomura Shigaraki is about to enter the world of cosmetics as the League of Villains leader will soon release his own hand lotion.

Over on Twitter, fans learned about upcoming merchandise from the head of Aitai Kuji, an online anime goods store.

This is one of the most ironic anime merchandise ever- Shigaraki’s hand cream…🖐 pic.twitter.com/wigpkwiOOe — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 9, 2019

As you can see above, the hand cream comes in a circular container with a white glossy finish. The tub is decorated with My Hero Academia stickers which show off Shigaraki’s hands.

“From the company that brought you Boku No Hero Academia hero “shichimi” spices, Seiemon company is introducing a brand new product, a mysterious hand cream called “Shigaraki’s Hand Cream!” The cream will come with a “peculiar fragrance” and is very moisturizing,” Aitai Kuji describes the lotion.

So far, there is no set release date for the good, but you can pre-order it secondhand through online shops like Aitai Kuji. But be warned! There’s no word on how well this cream works or whether it will turn you into a raving villain hellbent on killing All Might, the Symbol of Peace.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.