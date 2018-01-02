This ‘My Hero Academia’ and ‘WWE’ Mash-Up Is Perfect

My Hero Academia had an incredible 2017, but maybe not as incredible as Roman Reigns in WWE. With as great of a year they both had, it only makes sense that fans would want to put them together.

Reddit user _TakaMichinoku uploaded a special mash-up that combines one of the most heartbreaking moments of My Hero Academia with clips of Roman Reigns and createst one of the funniest jokes for fans of both products.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip used in the video comes from My Hero Academia‘s first episode. Main character Izuku Midoriya grows up idolizing a hero named All Might, who is the top superhero in a world where everyone is born with a superpower (known as “Quirks”). But he learns at a young age that he was not born with a Quirk, and is devastated that he will not be able to grow up to become a hero like All Might.

The actual episode has Midoriya watch his favorite video of All Might, and the heartbreaking moment comes when he cries to his mother that he’ll never be able to be like him and his mother apologizing. But in this WWE edit, Midoriya is a fan of Roman Reigns instead and his gets heart broken when he learns that Roman Reigns “suck[s] at promos.”

This criticism comes from Roman Reigns’ seemingly overt push by WWE. His success as one of the top good guys in the company was met by a huge backlash by fans as they felt that he “sucked” at important aspects of sports entertainment like the ability to talk through a “promo,” or a short speech that delivers some story to the crowd.

The clip edited here, in fact, takes one of Roman Reigns’ weaker moments — but still admittedly during a great back and forth with John Cena — where he forgets one of his lines and is subsequently ridiculed by Cena for it. Because of this edit, one of the saddest moments in anime is now one of the funniest jokes in the WWE community.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.