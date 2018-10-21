‘My Hero Academia’ Casts Terry Crews As Mirio In Hilarious Clip

My Hero Academia may be out of season, but fans aren’t ready to drop the series any time soon. With season four in the works, audiences are doing what they can to keep busy until the show returns, and that means the memes are becoming plentiful. Oh, and Terry Crews has apparently become the perfect Mirio fan-cast.

Don’t believe it? Well, if you check out the video above, you will become a believer real quick.

As you can see, one brave fan did the thing the world didn’t know it needed. A channel on Youtube known as Team Enhance really did enhance the final episode of My Hero Academia‘s third season by adding all the Terry Crews you could ever need.

The video imagines what it would be like if the actor were to have voiced Mirio Togata in the anime. As you can see, the clip begins with Class 1-A sizing up their senior before they battle, but Mirio pays not mind. After all, the guy has the confidence of knowing Crew has his back here.

The mash-up takes audio from Crews’ various Old Spice commercials, and they are spicier than anything Bakugo Katsuki could dish out. In one scene, the Top 3 hero is seen blocking students left and right while giving some hilarious cries. By the end, all of Class 1-A is on their knees, leaving Mirio Crews as the uncontested winner here.

While Crews may not be the actor behind Mirio’s English dub, his powerful take on the character shows just one side of the aspiring Pro Hero. Yes, the blond-haired boy may be strong, but he’s more than just muscular body. His good-hearted personality gives Mirio an almost Captain America vibe, a trait which voice actor Ricco Fajardo has nailed for Funimation so far.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.