My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up a Curious Bakugo Tease

My Hero Academia loves to tease fans when it comes to their favorite heroes. Whether we're talking about Shoto or Aizawa, the principal is the same. Netizens are down to theorize about their go-to heroes whenever possible, and a new cliffhanger has fans lookin at Bakugo in a new light.

The whole thing began thanks to My Hero Academia chapter 318. The update began with a look at Izuku fighting the world on his own, and the boy is all but broken. The hero has been fighting villains for months on end by himself, and the damage shows. By the end of this chapter, it is Bakugo who shows up to save his friend, and his arrival has fans eyeing the Second User of One For All.

Let's rewind a bit. The throwback is all thanks to a conversation the vestiges have about Izuku as they watch him fight without end. Everyone is worried about the boy's determination, but the Second User isn't phased. In fact, he says Izuku is doing the right thing by fighting given all the responsibilities of his quirk, but he has made a major flaw.

The Second User says Izuku needs someone to bolster him, and when Bakugo shows up, fans are shown a brief panel of the vestige. The other users might not understand, but the first three inheritors get it. Bakugo's arrival is the thing that spurred Izuku forward, and it is because of their friendship.

This moment comes full circle in a way that some might have forgotten. If you will recall, the Second User was first introduced as someone who works best with others. He and the Third User were close and added All For One's brother to their gang. Now, Izuku must learn this lesson for himself. The Second User knows how vital teamwork is in fighting All For One, so Izuku must learn the same ASAP.

