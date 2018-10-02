‘My Hero Academia’ Season Finale Introduces Fan-Made Hero

My Hero Academia brought its third season to a close over the weekend, but the finale didn’t go down quietly. Not only did the big episode set up season four, it also gave fans a first-look at a fan-favorite character who did not come from the manga’s creator.

No, fans have — well — another fan to thank for the Pro Hero known as Bubble Girl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a brand-new heroine came into the world of My Hero Academia this weekend. The girl made her anime debut in the finale of season three, and readers will recognize her as one of Sir Nighteye’s underlings.

With cropped blue hair, Bubble Girl looks very blue when brought to color. The heroine is seen wearing a clear mask over her face, and her hero costume is a rather revealing one. The two-piece shows off Bubble Girl’s toned teal body, and her excitable personality piqued the interest of fans who tuned into the season finale this weekend.

So, it makes sense that many may not know how Bubble Girl came to be. So far, the Pro Heroes of My Hero Academia have come from creator Kohei Horikoshi, but this one did not. Instead, it was a fan who drafted the heroine for a contest, and Horikoshi put Bubble Girl in his story as her creator won the design challenge.

As you can see above, the original design for Bubble Girl is an adorable one, and Horikoshi replicated it as closely as possible. The artist revealed the girl’s Quirk to be Bubble, but it isn’t as straightforward as you might think. According to the canon, Bubble Girl can created bubbles from her body which contain any scent she’s smelled before. This means she can overwhelm her opponent’s sense of smell, and Bubble Girl makes up for his Quirk’s offensive dips with her hand-to-hand combat.

So, what do you think about this new heroine? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.