‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces Its Most Deranged Villain Yet

My Hero Academia is ready to dive into its season three finale, and the episode has some big questions to answer. After all, the anime brought in its most deranged baddie yet last week, and fans have a lot of questions about the bloodied villain.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, they will know the madman who just joined the anime. The show kicked off its latest episode with Twice monologuing about the state of villains following All Might’s leave, and wars are breaking out as small-time teams are looking to gain more power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, none of these little guys stand a chance against the anime’s masked villain.

All For One may be in jail, but there is another baddie out ready to terrorize the country. Fans met the man after he stopped a gang of thieves who stole money from a local store. The villain, who was seen wearing a mask, stood before their getaway car with his team. The truck was covered in flames, and body parts of the criminals could be seen strewn across the street.

Oh, and there’s a decapitated head inside of a loosened tire. It is hard to miss that lovely image.

When the anime tunes back in to the villain, he is seen scratched his masked beak, and fans will recognize the accessory as Plague doctors wore one centuries ago. The yet-named villain makes sure to chastise the dead thieves for acting so unorganized and wasting their potential, leaving Twice to watch the disturbing scene with a healthy bit of surprise.

For anime fans, seeing this kind of carnage reinforces the idea that whoever made it is rather deranged, and manga readers know that is true. By the time season four has its debut, Kai Chisaki will be ready to terrorize all of Tokyo, and it will come down to a few surprising heroes to bring the madman down.

So, how do you feel about this villain so far? Does he give you the creeps? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.