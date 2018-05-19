‘My Hero Academia’: The League of Villains Just Kidnapped [SPOILER]

Fans have been glued to their seats for My Hero Academia‘s third season as the League of Villains ambushed U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp. The last episode of the series had the highest stakes yet as the villains seemingly were able to capture both Tokoyami and Bakugo.

But the latest episode proved that even with Izuku’s passion and determination, U.A. Academy could still suffer a major loss as their are now a few missing heroes and students.

Warning! Spoilers for My Hero Academia below!

Despite managing to catch up with the Vanguard Action Squad and dealing a few good hits, Izuku and the others were outsmarted by Mr. Compress. Not only did he use his quirk to shrink down both Tokoyami and Bakugo, he had performed a bit of sleight of hand in order to keep a hold on both of them.

When Todoroki and Shoji were able to grab the two marbles, Compress revealed they were fakes and he actually had them in his mouth. But his need for theatricality lead him into bowing once more, opening him up for one final attack. Izuku and the others’ efforts freed Tokoyami, but Bakugo was lost in the process.

Along with Bakugo’s kidnapping, the pro-heroes took some losses as well as two members of the Pussycats had been hurt as well. Pixie-Bob had suffered a major injury to the head, and Ragdoll is completely missing after the attack.

Although these two kidnappings are major losses, the villains took some losses as well as Muscular, Moonfish, and Mustard have been taken into custody. But on the other hand, now the heroes are stuck in a tumultuous situation as the Villains now hold two people in custody.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.