‘My Hero Academia’ Is Looking To Hire Some Extra Help

My Hero Academia is looking to have one good year. Not only with the anime release its third season next month, but Kohei Horikoshi’s hit series is also getting its first film. The debut movie has been kept hush-hush for now, but it seems like things are moving behind the scenes.

After all, the movie’s team is looking to hire some staff to help promote it, and that someone could be you.

Recently, the official site for My Hero Academia‘s movie put out a job listing for the public to check out. The film is using Twitter to hire 20 promotional staffers who can help hype the film (via Crunchyroll).

Right now, applications must be turned in on March 19 by 9 p.m. JST. From there, 40 applicants will make it to the next round where they will undergo a final exam. The final 20 will then be announced on March 30.

Of course, there is no word on what this final exam will entail. This is My Hero Academia after all. For all fans know, the examination may require applicants to fight giant robots or steal name tags from one another.

If you want to submit your own application, you can! All you have to do is follow the movie’s official Twitter page and fill out the application form on the website. You can also write your own and simply post the form online with the hashtag: #雄英高校AO入試

The job is slated to turn its fan-employees as students attending U.A. Academy. They will be attending the school’s promotion department and preview the first episode of season three early. From there, the staffers will join in on various promotional events until My Hero Academia drops it film. The winners will also be invited to the film’s premiere in Japan and have their name’s listed in its credits.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you excited for this movie? Have you caught up on all things My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!