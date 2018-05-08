‘My Hero Academia’ Puts One Hero’s Life At Risk

Superheroes know their jobs cannot be done without a bit of risk, but that kind of sacrifice isn’t often asked of heroes-in-training. In My Hero Academia, the kids of Class 1-A are the exception to that rule as they’ve had to fight for their lives a few times, and it seems the gang is in for it again.

Right now, the anime’s third season is gearing up, and it just had a slew of powerful League of Villains members ambush its would-be heroes. However, the students fans are worrying about most at the moment isn’t being threatened by a baddie.

No, he’s being threatened by his own Quirk.

If you are all caught up with My Hero Academia, then you will know its latest episode went live with a bang. Audiences caught up with Izuku Midoriya after the boy brought down Muscular, a convicted villain with a big body count. The hero had to take Kota to safety, but the episode ended with him in his classmates’ arms. Mezo Shoji intercepted Izuku in the forest as the other looked for Bakugo, and it was there the tentacled boy revealed a concerning truth.

Tokoyami has lost all control of his Quirk, and Dark Shadow now threatens to take down everyone including itself.

My Hero Academia‘s final episode ended with Izuku and Shoji deciding how they should approach Dark Shadow. If they want to get through the forest to Bakugo, they have got to tame the rogue Quirk, but it is Tokoyami who is at risk. Dark Shadow is definitely a threat to its wielder’s friend, but fans are worried what will happen if Tokoyami looses total control of Dark Shadow. The dangerous Quirk acts as a double-edged knife at the best of times, so audiences are concerned a total takeover will spell death for the student. So, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Izuku can come up with a decidedly non-lethal strategy.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you concerned about how Tokoyami will handle the unbridled power of Dark Shadow? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!