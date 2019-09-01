My Hero Academia Reveals New Kirishima Form in Latest Trailer

My Hero Academia is weeks away from bringing season four to the screen, and fans are more excited for the series than ever. After a stellar anime run, this new season promises to darken the anime’s tone thanks to a new arc, but things won’t be dreary for everyone.

As expected, the heroes of Class 1-A will get their own comeuppances, and the latest trailer for season four previewed what’s in store for Kirishima.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new teaser for season four which revealed the anime’s opening theme. The clip, which can be seen above, features a slew of new footage as expected. However, fans admit they weren’t expecting Kirishima to debut a new form in this trailer.

As pointed out by Twitter user aitaikimochi, a short clip is shown of Kirishima in this trailer. The hero is seen in battle, and he has adapted a hardened form which the anime has yet to show before.

Kirishima’s Unbreakable finally in anime form- SO BADASS ⚙️⚙️ pic.twitter.com/pXxcne8i14 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 31, 2019

“Kirishima’s Unbreakable finally in anime form,” the fan wrote. “So bada–.”

For manga readers, this form will be very familiar to them. Kirishima unlocks the power boost after being pit in an extreme battle with the gangsters aligned under Overhaul. The baddie, who fans met at the end of season three, has an entire network of Yakuza working for him. When one of them challenges Kirishima and the Pro-Hero Fatgum, the duo are faced with a battle they never saw coming, but Kirishima helps pull out a victory when he unlocks this fortified Unbreakable boost. And as fans can see in the trailer, the form will be a visual treat for audiences to see.

So, what do you make of this teased power boost…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.