My Hero Academia Reveals Surprising Overhaul Power

My Hero Academia season 4 continues with the thrilling action and high-drama of “Unforeseen Hope”. The episode picks up from the cliffhanger of the previous episode. Lemillion was shot with new villain Overhaul’s custom quirk-destroying bullet, and lost his phasing powers entirely.However, Overhaul wasn’t down and out yet, and young Eri still needed saving. Luckily, Deku and Sir Nighteye arrived in time for the second wave of attack! However, the battle took a major turn just when victory seemed in reach: that’s because Overhaul had more tricks to overhaul quirk to reveal – including being able to heal all the injuries from his battle with Lemillion!

What we know about Kai Chisaki’s overhaul quirk is that it allows the villain to deconstruct and reconstruct physical matter according to his whims. There’s been some teasing suggestion that Overhaul was using his quirk to keep getting the samples of Eri’s DNA that was required to research, develop, and produce his quirk-canceling bullets; in “Unforeseen Hope” we learn just how horrific that process really is.

When Overhaul realizes that Midoriya and Nighteye have him on the ropes, he makes a drastic move: seeing his henchman Shin Nemoto (who has the quirk of “Confession) also injured, Overhaul sacrifices his subordinate in order to deconstruct both their bodies in a violent unraveling, only to recombine the two into one Dragon Ball-style fusion. Fused Overhaul not only gains Shin Nemoto’s confession quirk abilities in addition to his Overhaul power: the process of overhauling Nemoto’s body also allows Chisaki to use the genetic material to repair his own bodily injuries. In effect, Overhaul heals himself and augments his powers at the same time.

As Shie Hassaikai member Chronostasis explains Earser Head during their battle in a separate room: Overhaul truly is a man who is so motivated to achieve his goals that he’ll use anything – or anyone – to do it.

