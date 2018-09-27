This ‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Art Imagines the Perfect Finale

My Hero Academia has a long way to go before its creator brings up its finale, but fans are already dreading the day it ends. However, since the story will have to end one day, fans might be able to handle the loss if it goes out like this piece of fan art shows.

Still, fans are going to need tissues to get through the ordeal. In fact, they might get a little teary looking at this artwork by itself.

Over on Reddit, fans began buzzing over how My Hero Academia might end when a fan shared fan art from their friend. As you can see below, the artwork imagines a fan of My Hero Academia as if they were a young Izuku cheering for All Might. However, the artwork has come to represent an ideal ending for the series as a whole.

The drawing sees a young girl with glasses wearing a green shirt mirroring Izuku’s hero suit, and it has “Plus Ultra” written on it. In her hand, a doll of Izuku can be seen, and she looks as excited to see the boy as he was to see All Might years ago.

For fans, the fan-art has given them a look into one possible ending for the series. My Hero Academia began with Izuku looking towards All Might as his role model, and his hero-worship habits made him the best fanboy. Now, the protagonist is one his way to becoming a hero like All Might, and it won’t take long for Izuku to gain a legion of fans. If the series happens to end with a young fan looking up to Izuku the same way he once did to All Might, My Hero Academia will have come around full circle. So, if fans have to say goodbye to the title one day, they’d be happy to part ways if it went out like this.

So, would you be okay if the series wrapped up with a scene like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.