My Hero Academia Continues to Surpass Streaming Expectations

My Hero Academia is continuing to surpass all kinds of streaming expectations with Season 5 of the anime series! The series recently returned for its fifth season as part of the Spring 2021 schedule, and with the celebration of its fifth anniversary Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been on a bigger high than ever. It seems anime has hit a major wave of new popularity in the United States over the past year (if the success of films such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train had been any indication), and that's good news for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia has already been a major staple of the anime fandom in the West before heading into Season 5, but it seems interest is climbing each new week as a new report from Parrot Analytics has revealed that My Hero Academia is now the most demanded anime in the United States as of this past week. It's the fourth in-demand series overall, but took the top spot for anime over hits like Attack on Titan:

My Hero Academia ratings grows and become the 4th most demand series in USA surpassing Shingeki no Kyojin as the anime with the most demand in the USA during the week 9-15 May, 2021. #MyHeroAcademia #ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/Br6h1paCgH — MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) May 18, 2021

My Hero Academia's fifth season is now airing new episodes each week, and you can check them out with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. The series is currently in the midst of the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, and each episode has shown just how well Class 1-A and 1-B's respective hero students are able to stack up against one another.

This is far from the only arc the new season will tackle, however, as promotional materials for Season 5 of the series revealed that there are still some major and highly anticipated arcs from the manga will be coming soon before the fifth season comes to an end. This makes each new episode that much more exciting, so what are you hoping to see from the rest of the season?

