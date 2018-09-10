‘My Hero Academia’ Teases a Dangerous Civil War

The world of My Hero Academia might have started out easily enough, but its canon has become steadily darker as of late. In the anime, season three has gone a long way in raising the stakes, and it seems things are about to get even darker.

So, how does a deadly villain turf war sound to you? Well, for the Pro Heroes, it doesn’t sound good at all.

Recently, My Hero Academia teased the big shift when All Might made a surprising visit to All For One. The baddie is locked up tight in prison, but he’s allowed to meet with the former Symbol of Peace. It is there the pair touch upon the future, and All For One is all too ready to predict how his nemesis’ forced retirement has changed the scene.

“Right about now, the media’s unease by you being gone coupled with their worry about Endeavor as their new leader is causing them to complain about the unity of hero society as a whole. Meanwhile, sensing the growing instability, those who do no listen to heroes — in other words, the people of the shadows, have started to act,” All For One taunts, earning him a pointed glare from All Might.

“They think they might have a chance to change society and have started to move in an organized way. I think Tomura and his group will continue to hide for awhile in order to be sure of which organization will rise to the top,” the villain continues before he drops his biggest prediction yet.

“There will likely be quite a bit of fighting among the villains themselves. If the scenario I wrote functions perfectly, then that’s probably how it will work out,” the villain adds.

As you can see, All For One is thinking a solid civil war is about to brew between the villains lurking in Japan. With All Might out of the picture, the Pro Hero scene has never been shakier, and gangs are surely ready to stake their claim on territory. The only thing keeping the groups from rising up before was All Might, and All For One isn’t afraid to place the blame for this shift all on the former hero’s shoulders. So, when season four comes around, fans will get to see how right the baddie’s damning prediction is.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

