My Hero Academia Uncovers New Details of Aoyama’s Difficult Childhood

My Hero Academia has revealed the traitor that has been hiding among the students of UA Academy, and while it might be some time before this event hits the television episodes of the anime, it’s sending shockwaves through UA Academy all the same. In the latest chapters of the manga, the flashiest hero of Class 1-A has received the spotlight as new details have been revealed about his dark childhood and the problems that his parents had put him through for him to become a hero in his own right.

Warning. If you haven’t read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 337, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As was revealed in the past chapters, Aoyama turned out to be the traitor in the midst of Class 1-A, feeding information to All For One thanks to the arrangement that his parents had with the nefarious villain. With All For One threatening to kill Aoyama’s parents if the young hero didn’t follow his wishes, Aoyama now considers himself to be a terrible villain while also taking the chance to revisit his past.

Aoyama was born without a Quirk, much like Midoriya, but unlike Deku, the Quirk that he eventually received didn’t work well with his body, causing him pain whenever he discharged a laser beam, as we’ve seen throughout the series. When he was born, the fact that Aoyama didn’t have powers caused his parents’ stress, while simultaneously receiving this stress himself as a result. The situation created quite the quagmire as the young hero eventually found himself having to perform tasks for the League of Villains, such as stating when Deku was alone or the location of Class 1-A’s training camp earlier in the franchise.

With Horikoshi stating at this year’s Jump Festa that My Hero Academia only has around one year left of story before the anime series ends, it seems as though the mangaka isn’t holding anything back as the battle between All For One and the heroes of the world inches closer.

What do you think of Aoyama’s tragic childhood? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.