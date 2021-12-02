My Hero Academia Is Overtaking Twitter with a New Traitor Theory

My Hero Academia fans love a good theory, and sometimes if they are lucky, the community hits gold. In the past, the fanbase has called major twists from Dabi’s origins to One For All’s true power. And now, the series is trending the world over thanks to a new theory all about a certain traitor.

So, you have been warned! There are possible spoilers below for My Hero Academia:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you have been on Twitter today, you may have stumbled upon My Hero Academia as the show is trending online. This is all ahead of a major manga release as this weekend will usher in chapter 336. This update is supposed to introduce fans to the traitor at U.A. High School, and the manga already set up Toru Hagakure to take the fall.

However, My Hero Academia fans aren’t so convinced. While there are some spoilers circulating the Internet – which we recommend you avoid – others are using their own noggins to sort things out. Toru Hagakure may make sense as a traitor in some circles, but the fandom at large believes the true traitor is Yuga Aoyama.

This is far from the first time the boy has been suspected, but all the recent chatter about traitors has fans eyeing him close. Not only did Aoyama have a weird arc with Izuku months ago, he’s had strange run-ins with the villains before. From seeing Dabi during the training camp to fretting over the hero’s raid, Aoyama has been on edge despite his cheery demeanor. Now, fans are thinking the boy may have roped Hagakure into his scheme given their low profiles. Or at the very worst, the two were recruited evenly by the League of Villains.

Now, fans can only wait to see if their theory plays out, and they would get a wild victory if it does. My Hero Academia has done its best to line up Hagakure for the fall, but fans might owe the invisible girl an apology before long.

What do you make of the fandom’s latest theory? Do you think Hagakure is really off the hook? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.