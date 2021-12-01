My Hero Academia Theory Walks Back the Manga’s Traitor Reveal

My Hero Academia has finally revealed who the mysterious traitor is with the newest chapter of the series…or did it really? That’s the big burning question fans have after that major cliffhanger from the newest chapter. As All For One and Tomura Shigaraki spend time recovering from the fight against Star and Stripe and how much her New Order quirk had damaged the inside of Shigaraki’s body, All For One revealed he’s had a ton of contingency plans in place to eventually accomplish his goals. One of which involves the plant he snuck into U.A. Academy.

It was revealed that this plant was none other than Toru Hagakure, the Invisible Girl, but is that entirely correct? With a series like this, nothing is ever truly confirmed until it’s outright stated or shown on the page, and there’s still a lingering doubt over whether or not Hagakure is the traitor. More specifically, maybe Hagakure isn’t “the” traitor that has been referenced throughout this entire time. That cliffhanger still leaves many questions over whether or not this is a real reveal and not some sort of fake out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 335 of the series ends with All For One gloating about how many plans he’s had in place in order to make up for the fact that he and Shigaraki has lost the power of New Order, and he zoomed in on Hagakure within U.A. Academy as the chapter indicated that she was the traitor. But since there’s no direct confirmation, there’s now a question over whether or not she actually is the traitor we’ve been hearing about. She might be a traitor, but there might be even more plans in place.

Hagakure’s most direct connection was that she was the one who had suggested they go to the mall before Shigaraki’s first real solo confrontation with Izuku Midoriya, but there are still many questions about U.A. Academy’s secrets being leaked that even an invisible girl might not be privy to. At the same time, she could very well be the ultimate traitor all along and All For One was just being coy with this cliffhanger to keep all the mysteries going for another intense week.

But what do you think? Do you think Hagakure is the ultimate traitor? Who else could it be if not the young (former) hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!