My Hero Academia Art Explores Bakugo's Competitive Side With Deku

My Hero Academia has seen the relationship between Bakugo and Deku change astronomically over the course of the Shonen's history, with the two in the anime adaptation reaching a point where "Murder God Dynamight" is desperately attempting to make sure that the current wielder of One For All is a-ok. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken the opportunity to take fans back to the earlier days of the two Class 1-A heroes, as the anime series is present them with some serious challenges in their immediate future.

Long before the two crime fighters joined UA Academy, Bakugo and Deku grew up with one another as the former wasn't afraid to bully the latter. While Dynamight had his Quirk from a very young age, Midoriya was struggling with the idea that he would never have super powers, until of course he had a chance meeting with All Might and was given the super Quirk known as One For All. While their relationship has always been a rocky one, as the earlier episodes of the anime saw them coming to blows quite a bit, it seems that the two have finally been able to hammer out their issues, though the War Arc's fallout will see a very different Izuku emerge.

Dynamight x Deku

Kohei Horikoshi assistant, Yoshinori, has shared a number of sketches from the earlier days of Bakugo and Deku, with the artist's latest showing just how heated the rivalry between the two could become, even when it comes to something as innocuous as "Jenga":

While Bakugo has routinely been the "darkest" member of Class 1-A's roster, the shoe is about to be on the other foot as Deku is going to have to make some serious changes in order to keep Hero Society from falling apart. At present, the two are in the hospital as the villains have enacted their plan of breaking free countless criminals from prison, including the likes of Stain, Muscular, Overhaul, and All For One. Despite the War Arc ending with the heroes victorious, the battle for the future of Hero Society is far from over.

What do you think the future holds for Deku and Bakugo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.