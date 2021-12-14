My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Hagakure’s New Look

The traitor has finally been revealed in the pages of My Hero Academia‘s manga, with the revelation almost being overshadowed by the reveal of the true face of Hagakure, aka the Invisible Girl in Class 1-A’s roster. With the printed story giving fans a brief glimpse of Toru’s visage, one fan artist has attempted to give us a clearer look at one of the biggest moments of the Shonen franchise to date, which is saying something considering the revelations that have been coming as a part of the series’ “Final Act,”.

Much like the many other heroes of UA Academy, Toru Hagakure’s Quirk might, on the surface, seem fairly basic in just making her invisible, she has managed to train extensively to allow her to manipulate light, blinding enemies in front of her. On top of this skill, Hagakure has become the perfect partner to Aoyama, managing to control his naval laser beam and hurl it at enemies. Of course, this fact makes the revelation that Aoyama has been working with All For One throughout most of the series all the more heartbreaking for Hagakure specifically, as her true self was revealed in a heavily emotional scene.

Reddit User Luizhtx shared this perfect re-imagining of Hagakure’s pivotal moment wherein her true form was revealed as she attempted to pull Aoyama back from the brink as he lashed out following Deku discovering that he was working with All For One in order to save the lives of his parents:

It might be quite some time before we see this moment play out in the episodes of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation, with the sixth season most likely spending the majority of its time focused on the major battle between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front known as the “War Arc,” Needless to say, we imagine that, much like the source material, the television series will manage to make this one of the most emotionally charged moments in the history of Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen franchise.

What do you think of this fresh take on Hagakure? Do you think it’s possible for Aoyama to redeem himself following the revelation of his traitor status? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.