My Hero Academia Art Imagines Hilarious Tokoyami Bird Universe

There are a bevy of strange characters in My Hero Academia. A lot of the time, the heroes will look “normal” in that you can’t differentiate them too much from regular anime characters, minus the garrish costumes. Some other heroes and villains though have strange appearances to say the least, including invisible women, heroes with antennae, or even having the head of a bird. One fan decided to take his love of the character and apply Tokoyami’s bird-like appearance to the rest of the heroes of the MHA universe.

Tokoyami himself, though sporting a strange appearance, is one of the strongest members of his class. The students of UA Academy find themselves regularly fighting villains and training to be world class heroes, with Tokoyami one of the top students. His abilities include creating a shadow being that bends to his will called “Dark Shadow”. Tokoyami himself goes by the moniker of “Jet Black Hero”, but the power does have the downside of sometimes falling outside of his control.

Twitter User Ommanyte decided to apply Jet Black Hero’s appearance to his fellow classmates and teachers:

REVERSE TOKOYAMI AU. look. LOOK. I know this is weird, and too much and I KNOW! but i started it ages ago and I had to finish it and maybe i just like drawing birds and got carried away, so, well, it exists now, so there. it’s Tokoyami’s nightmare. that’s the narrative. #bnha pic.twitter.com/PdY0hUY8fY — ommanyte 🐌 (@ommanyte) May 6, 2019

Besides seeing All Might as a bald eagle or Midoriya as an owl, what’s almost as weird is seeing what Tokoyami would look like if he had the appearance of a regular teenager in his class. Other characters Bakugo, Iida, Asui, and Todoroki also make appearances here in new avian forms. You have to wonder if all of these characters turning into birds would affect their abilities at all. What do you all think?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

