My Hero Academia Art Imagines Toga's Shojo Makeover

Perhaps there is no more popular villain in the My Hero Academia franchise than Toga, the young blood drinking antagonist who has a crush on Midoriya and is able to shape shift at her discretion based on whose blood she ingests, and one fan has imagined what Toga might look like if she made the jump from Shonen to Shojo. The franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi has long been published in Shonen Jump, earning its place among the all time great Shonen series, and it is definitely a different take to see what Toga would look like with a Sailor Moon aesthetic!

Currently, in the My Hero Academia manga, Toga is involved with the League of Villains, who are now participating in the Paranormal Liberation War, pitting themselves in a life or death struggle with the professional heroes of the world. With Toga having already lost someone close to her, the gloves are apparently off as the young villain is looking to get revenge by murdering any hero that stands in her group's way. Though her crush on Midoriya is seemingly still intact, it would be a very interesting fight should the two meet on the battlefield before the war's end.

Reddit Artist Yaanchan shared this amazing take on the blood drinking villain, Toga, if she were to jump from the Shonen genre to that of its sister genre of Shojo, which houses the likes of Fruits Basket, Sailor Moon, Cardcaptor Sakura, and so many others released throughout the years:

Toga recently had a role to play in the anime in the fourth season of My Hero Academia, joining the Yakuza under the lead of Overhaul, working undercover for Shigaraki and the rest of the League of Villains. Alongside Twice, Toga plotted revenge against Overhaul and his cronies for the loss of one of their own, eventually abandoning the gangsters once Midoriya and the rest of the heroes charged their stronghold. Though Toga was a minor player in the fourth season, there should be more for her to do in the upcoming fifth season, that will dive into the League overall and the journey of Shigaraki!

